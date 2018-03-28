Mark Consuelos Hits Back At Trolls Body-Shaming Kelly Ripa Over Bikini

Actor Mark Consuelos took a moment out of his beach vacation Wednesday to blast Instagram users who wrote negative comments about a photo he posted of his wife, Kelly Ripa.
For the past few days, the two have been sharing photos from their luxurious getaway. Consuelos posted a particularly stunning photo of a bikini-clad Ripa standing in the ocean on Sunday. Many people responded by saying Ripa and their trip looked incredible.
But some internet trolls chose instead to body-shame the morning talk show host ― targeting her age, physique and choice of bathing suit.
Consuelos wrote that he’d tried to rise above the nasty remarks so he took a couple of days before weighing in.
“I wanted to be above it,” he wrote. “Well, now I’m not.”
He said he’d posted the picture ...
As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say, I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now. thanks for allowing me to express myself.
Consuelos’ comment set off a series of positive responses from others that reinforced the actor’s message. The post has garnered more than 80,000 likes since he put up the photo three days ago.
As Ripa’s latest Instagram post shows, she didn’t seem too fussed about the whole situation, instead focusing on enjoying her vacation and her husband.