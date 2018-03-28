Mark Consuelos Hits Back At Trolls Body-Shaming Kelly Ripa Over Bikini

As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways. She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come. If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say, I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now. thanks for allowing me to express myself.