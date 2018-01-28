The late Carrie Fisher won her first Grammy award on Sunday night. The prize was for best spoken word album and the album was the audio version of her memoir The Princess Diarist.

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Fisher took the award over Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, who were nominated for the audiobook version of Sanders’ Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In; Neil Degrasse Tyson for Astrophysics for People in a Hurry; Bruce Springsteen for Born to Run; and Shelly Peiken for Confessions of a Serial Songwriter.

The beloved actress died on Dec. 27, 2016, at 60 years old from a heart attack.

In response to the win, her “Star Wars” co-star and longtime friend Mark Hamill tweeted his congratulations to his “Space Sis”:

Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, also shared her happiness over her mother’s posthumous win, calling The Princess Diarist the last professional project the two worked on together.

“I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble,” Lourd wrote, adding that she’d celebrate on Fisher’s behalf “in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs.”

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 28, 2018 at 2:15pm PST