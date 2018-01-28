ENTERTAINMENT
Mark Hamill And Billie Lourd Sweetly Celebrate Carrie Fisher's Grammy Win

The late actress won best spoken word album for her memoir "The Princess Diarist."

By Jenna Amatulli

The late Carrie Fisher won her first Grammy award on Sunday night. The prize was for best spoken word album and the album was the audio version of her memoir The Princess Diarist.

David M. Benett via Getty Images

Fisher took the award over Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mark Ruffalo, who were nominated for the audiobook version of Sanders’ Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In; Neil Degrasse Tyson for Astrophysics for People in a Hurry; Bruce Springsteen for Born to Runand Shelly Peiken for Confessions of a Serial Songwriter.

The beloved actress died on Dec. 27, 2016, at 60 years old from a heart attack.

In response to the win, her “Star Wars” co-star and longtime friend Mark Hamill tweeted his congratulations to his “Space Sis”:

Fisher’s daughter, actress Billie Lourd, also shared her happiness over her mother’s posthumous win, calling The Princess Diarist the last professional project the two worked on together.

“I wish she was here to carry me down the red carpet in some bizarre floral ensemble,” Lourd wrote, adding that she’d celebrate on Fisher’s behalf “in bed in front of the TV over cold Coca Colas and warm e cigs.”

This wasn’t Fisher’s first Grammy nomination in the spoken word category. Her audio recording of her book Wishful Drinking was nominated in 2009.

