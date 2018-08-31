Actor Mark Hamill gave former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara some free Jedi training in the art of trolling President Donald Trump on Twitter.

The unexpected lesson began Sunday with this post from Bharara, who Trump fired from his role as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in 2017:

Nobody wants to hear from Donald Trump today — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 26, 2018

Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise, responded with some advice:

You should pin this Tweet until he leaves office. https://t.co/C08bhQCzoD — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 26, 2018

Bharara took heed on Friday, and replied with this “Star Wars”-themed zing directed at the president:

Yes Jedi. Powerful he has become, the dark side I sense in him. @HamillHimself https://t.co/jFQRVoOEdj — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 31, 2018

Bharara also followed Hamill’s advice and pinned the tweet:

Twitter

Needless to say, Hamill was delighted:

Hamill is no stranger to taunting Trump on social media. Most recently, he gave the commander-in-chief some drama school advice:

In Drama school we were warned: When an actor concentrates & obsesses on his reviews, his performance is sure to suffer immeasurably.#EnemaOfThePeople https://t.co/6DfCKragWf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 30, 2018

Hamill also had a similar pinning tip for Trump last week:

Why not just pin this tweet & save yourself a lot of time & trouble?#TiredOfReruns https://t.co/Zdfaz71EeG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 23, 2018