Actor Mark Hamill gave former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara some free Jedi training in the art of trolling President Donald Trump on Twitter.
The unexpected lesson began Sunday with this post from Bharara, who Trump fired from his role as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in 2017:
Hamill, who played Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” franchise, responded with some advice:
Bharara took heed on Friday, and replied with this “Star Wars”-themed zing directed at the president:
Bharara also followed Hamill’s advice and pinned the tweet:
Needless to say, Hamill was delighted:
Hamill is no stranger to taunting Trump on social media. Most recently, he gave the commander-in-chief some drama school advice:
Hamill also had a similar pinning tip for Trump last week:
Bharara, meanwhile, used his appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher” earlier this month to criticize Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. Bharara said the former New York City mayor had “taken on an aura of someone who doesn’t remember what the truth is.”