Mark Hamill Trolls Trump Over The Destruction Of His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Someone took a pickaxe to President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday and actor Mark Hamill couldn’t help but crack some jokes.

The “Star Wars” icon shared images of himself with a jackhammer on the Walk of Fame but insisted that he wasn’t responsible for the vandalism.

He even provided an “iron-clad alibi.”

BREAKING NEWS: Trump's Hollywood 'Walk of Fame' Star Destroyed With Pick Axe

It may look bad, but I have an IRON-CLAD ALIBI: I was puppy-sitting & both Millie & Mabel can vouch for me 🐶 Plus-I demolished @jimmykimmel's ⭐️w/ hydraulic-drill NOT a pick axe! pic.twitter.com/rQ93m62rnZ — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 25, 2018

Hamill’s tweeted images were from a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment recorded earlier this year, just before Hamill received his own Walk of Fame star. In the bit, Hamill appeared to take a jackhammer to Kimmel’s star to make room for his own. When Kimmel mentioned that Trump’s star was just across the street, Hamill ran off as if he was going to jackhammer that one as well.

The actual suspect in Wednesday’s vandalism was 24-year-old Austin Clay, who police said called to report the crime and then turned himself in, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism.