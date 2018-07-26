ENTERTAINMENT
07/26/2018 02:04 am ET

Mark Hamill Trolls Trump Over The Destruction Of His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

The "Star Wars" actor says he has an "iron-clad alibi."
headshot
By Ed Mazza

Someone took a pickaxe to President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday and actor Mark Hamill couldn’t help but crack some jokes. 

The “Star Wars” icon shared images of himself with a jackhammer on the Walk of Fame but insisted that he wasn’t responsible for the vandalism. 

He even provided an “iron-clad alibi.”

Hamill’s tweeted images were from a “Jimmy Kimmel Live” segment recorded earlier this year, just before Hamill received his own Walk of Fame star. In the bit, Hamill appeared to take a jackhammer to Kimmel’s star to make room for his own. When Kimmel mentioned that Trump’s star was just across the street, Hamill ran off as if he was going to jackhammer that one as well. 

The actual suspect in Wednesday’s vandalism was 24-year-old Austin Clay, who police said called to report the crime and then turned himself in, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was booked on suspicion of felony vandalism. 

James Otis, who attacked Trump’s star in 2016, will pay for Clay’s $20,000 bail, TMZ reported. Otis pleaded no contest for his act of vandalism and was sentenced to three years of probation and 20 days of community service. He also had to pay $4,400 to replace the star. 

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Best Trump U.K. Protest Signs
headshot
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities Jimmy Kimmel Mark Hamill Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Mark Hamill Trolls Trump Over The Destruction Of His Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
CONVERSATIONS