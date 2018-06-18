Mark Hamill Toys With The Dark Side Of Father's Day

In the epic “Star Wars” film franchise, Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker, part of one of the most well-known father-son relationships ever portrayed on the movie screen. So it seems only fitting that the actor would acknowledge it on Father’s Day.
And he did:
But like many fathers, Darth Vader couldn’t resist going for the last word. A Twitter account purporting to be the Star Wars villain tweeted to Hamill:
Even in a galaxy far, far away, you can’t pick your relatives.
