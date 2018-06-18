CELEBRITY
Mark Hamill Toys With The Dark Side Of Father's Day

What do you get the Sith Lord who has everything?
By Carla Baranauckas

In the epic “Star Wars” film franchise, Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker, part of one of the most well-known father-son relationships ever portrayed on the movie screen. So it seems only fitting that the actor would acknowledge it on Father’s Day.

And he did:

But like many fathers, Darth Vader couldn’t resist going for the last word. A Twitter account purporting to be the Star Wars villain tweeted to Hamill:

Even in a galaxy far, far away, you can’t pick your relatives.

