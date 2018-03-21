Mark Hamill Finds Beautiful Reminder Of Carrie Fisher In Hotel Room Painting

“Star Wars” actor Mark Hamill was reminded of his late co-star Carrie Fisher in a truly wonderful way on Wednesday morning.
Hamill discovered a tiny detail on a painting in his London hotel room which he appeared to suggest was reminiscent of how Fisher looked as Princess Leia in the space opera franchise.
“Look who I found looking over my shoulder in a painting on the wall of my London hotel room,” Hamill tweeted. “Coincidence? I DON’T THINK SO!”
He also captioned the post with the hashtag #AlwaysWithMe.
Fisher died in December 2016, after suffering a heart attack at age 60. Hamill shared this tribute to his dear friend on the first anniversary of her death:
