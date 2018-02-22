Mark Hamill is finally getting his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The “Star Wars” actor confirmed the news on Twitter Thursday, and also took what appeared to be a shot at President Donald Trump:

Can't say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen. When part of me doubts I deserve such an honor, I remind myself that someone got a "Star" for just one crappy reality show. #BeyondGr8ful 🙏 https://t.co/CEzO0jdD3k — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 22, 2018

“Can’t say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen,” wrote Hamill.

“When part of me doubts I deserve such an honor, I remind myself that someone got a ‘Star’ for just one crappy reality show,” he added.

Hamill did not mention Trump by name, but many of the actor’s followers read between the lines:

Trump was awarded a Walk of Fame star in 2007 for his role in reality series “The Apprentice.”

The official ceremony for Hamill’s star will take place on Mar. 8, according to Variety magazine. “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and Hamill’s costar, Harrison Ford, will assist in hosting the event.

Hamill’s fans were overjoyed at his accolade:

