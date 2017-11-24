Mark Hamill Hints At A Potentially Huge Reveal In 'The Last Jedi'

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled for release Dec. 15 ― and actor Mark Hamill is already trying to keep spoilers from getting out.

On Friday, Hamill posted a tweet asking fans to “keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible.”

The #WaitForVIII is nearly over! Let me take this opportunity to personally ask you to keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible. Thanking you ALL in advance, ❤️- mh #LooseLipsSinkStarships pic.twitter.com/LAkhSMVI0N — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) November 24, 2017

What is this big reveal Hamill is hinting at?

Do we learn Rey’s lineage? Or that Luke has turned to the dark side? Or is Hamill’s tweet an evil deception, proof that the actor himself has turned to the dark side? Whoa.