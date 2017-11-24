ENTERTAINMENT
11/24/2017 05:25 pm ET

Mark Hamill Hints At A Potentially Huge Reveal In 'The Last Jedi'

You're his only hope to not spoil it for everyone else.
By Andy McDonald

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is scheduled for release Dec. 15 ― and actor Mark Hamill is already trying to keep spoilers from getting out.

On Friday, Hamill posted a tweet asking fans to “keep all that happens in #TheLastJedi a secret for as long as is humanly possible.”

What is this big reveal Hamill is hinting at?

Do we learn Rey’s lineage? Or that Luke has turned to the dark side? Or is Hamill’s tweet an evil deception, proof that the actor himself has turned to the dark side? Whoa.

We’re guessing it’s not a ruse, and that “The Last Jedi” will contain this generation’s “I am your father” moment. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Andy McDonald
Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Mark Hamill Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Mark Hamill Hints At A Potentially Huge Reveal In 'The Last Jedi'
CONVERSATIONS