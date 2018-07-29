Actor Mark Hamill is gearing up to film “Star Wars: Episode IX” and said he’s “finding solace” in the fact that the late Carrie Fisher will still be part of the film.

Producers announced the cast on Friday and revealed that Fisher will play Princess Leia in the final film of the three-trilogy saga. Filmmakers will use previously unreleased footage shot during “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” to honor the actress who died in December 2016.

“It’s bittersweet facing my final chapter without her,” Hamill tweeted on Sunday with photos of the two stars. “She is simply irreplaceable. I’m finding solace in the fact that she won’t BE replaced & would love the worldwide outpouring of affection from those who loved her when they heard the news.”

Director J.J. Abrams said the decision to use previously recorded footage was made with the support from Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd, who is also cast in “Episode IX.”

“Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us,” Abrams said in a press release. “We were never going to recast, or use a CG character.”