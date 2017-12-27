Mark Hamill marked the first anniversary of Carrie Fisher’s untimely death with a beautiful tribute to the late actress on Wednesday. Fisher died a year ago today after suffering a heart attack at age 60.

The “Star Wars” actor posted photos of the two together alongside a drawing that depicted Fisher holding her beloved dog, Gary, and raising her middle finger.

“No one’s ever really gone...” Hamill captioned the picture, adding the hashtags #AlwaysWithUs and #CarrieOnForever. His quote is the same line that Hamill’s character, Luke Skywalker, says to Fisher’s character, Leia Organa, in “The Last Jedi.”

A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:44am PST

Fans also remembered the actresses’ death by posting tributes on Twitter.

“No matter how I go, I want it reported that I drowned in moonlight, strangled by my own bra.”

It’s been 1 year Carrie Fisher passed pic.twitter.com/1hDn2qe0zl — i miss u carrie fisher (@tolkienianjedi) December 27, 2017

It’s been a year since we lost Carrie Fisher. My resolution for 2018 is to put into better practice everything she taught - the wisdom to own yourself, flaws and all, and to give as few fucks as possible pic.twitter.com/1eA6BaRzUY — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) December 27, 2017

one year ago today we lost a princess.

we lost a general.

we lost a icon.

we lost leia.

we lost carrie fisher.

may the force be with her. always. pic.twitter.com/uPGoqa8DDW — caity loves carrie (@marveljedi) December 27, 2017

The General? To me, she’s royalty.



Can’t believe it’s been a year already.

May the force be with you, Carrie Fisher ✨ pic.twitter.com/umoS8tO0lH — Dean Dobbs (@DeanDobbs) December 27, 2017

I miss you, legend. My heart is still broken...#CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/7H2i77Msnr — Millennial Falcon (@Bombabouse) December 27, 2017

“I’ll be up there waiting for you.”

“I know.” #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/Mva9QYaxrq — Bad Father Han Solo (@BadFatherHan) December 27, 2017

Hamill wrote a moving tribute to his dear friend Fisher earlier this year in a piece for The Hollywood Reporter.

“We ran the gamut over the years, where we were in love with each other, where we hated each other’s guts. ‘I’m not speaking to you, you’re such a judgmental, royal brat!’ We went through it all,” he wrote. “It’s like we were a family.”