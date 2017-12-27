Mark Hamill Is Sorry For Slamming Luke Skywalker In 'The Last Jedi,’ OK?

“He’s not my Luke Skywalker,” Hamill said in an interview posted by Spanish-language movie site SensaCine.

Now the actor is apologizing for publicly expressing his creative differences.

On Tuesday, Hamill posted to Twitter:

“I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public. Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill”

Warning: Spoilers below!

In “The Last Jedi,” Skywalker is in hiding, and Hamill just couldn’t see the iconic character he originated four decades ago doing that.

“I said to Rian, I said, ‘Jedis don’t give up.’ I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup, but if he made a mistake he would try and right that wrong; so right there, we had a fundamental difference, but it’s not my story anymore,” the 66-year-old actor said in his interview posted by SensaCine. “It’s somebody else’s story, and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective.”

He also added: “I almost had to think of Luke as another character. Maybe he’s Jake Skywalker, he’s not my Luke Skywalker.”

To be fair, around the same time as his SensaCine interview, Hamill told IMDb that he changed his mind about Skywalker’s character arc after seeing the new movie.