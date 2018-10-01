ENTERTAINMENT
Mark Hamill Posts 'Star Wars' And 'Back To The Future' Mashups, And Great Scott They're Good

By Andy McDonald

Actor Mark Hamill, famous for playing Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” film franchise, seems to love delighting the internet. Look no further than his amusing replies to random fans.

Hamill posted photos Sunday to his Instagram that dropped his most recognizable character into another beloved film series, “Back to the Future.” The Photoshopped images, which he captioned with #EmpireStrikesBackToTheFuture, highlight the striking similarities between the two series.

The parallels are ones you might not have considered before, though you probably should have.

Two young men (Luke Skywalker and Marty McFly) go on a long journey, through time or space, to help their fathers (spoiler alert: Anakin Skywalker and George McFly) redeem themselves, with the help of an eccentric old man (Obi-Wan Kenobi and Dr. Emmett Brown).

