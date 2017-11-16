ENTERTAINMENT
Mark Hamill Joins 'Star Wars' Fans At Disneyland, And They Totally Freak Out

The surprise is strong with this one.

By Lee Moran

Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill delighted fans with a surprise appearance at Disneyland in California earlier this week.

The actor, who returns to the space opera franchise in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie, stunned guests when he hopped on board the “Star Tours: The Adventure Continues” ride.

In video that Hamill shared to Twitter on Tuesday, a park staffer tells visitors how “the captain did mention something about a special passenger” joining them.

Hamill then strolls in, and everyone totally freaks out:

Hamill joined the guests for the ride before chatting with them and answering their Luke Skywalker-related questions. He tweeted that his “childhood dream of working Disneyland finally came true.”

The reaction on Twitter was strong:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens in theaters on Dec. 15.

