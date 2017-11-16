Mark Hamill Joins 'Star Wars' Fans At Disneyland, And They Totally Freak Out

“Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill delighted fans with a surprise appearance at Disneyland in California earlier this week.

The actor, who returns to the space opera franchise in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie, stunned guests when he hopped on board the “Star Tours: The Adventure Continues” ride.

In video that Hamill shared to Twitter on Tuesday, a park staffer tells visitors how “the captain did mention something about a special passenger” joining them.

Hamill then strolls in, and everyone totally freaks out:

Hamill joined the guests for the ride before chatting with them and answering their Luke Skywalker-related questions. He tweeted that his “childhood dream of working Disneyland finally came true.”

The reaction on Twitter was strong:

You continue to reaffirm you were and are worthy of being my childhood hero. — Lin Humphrey, Ph.D. (@LinHumphrey) November 15, 2017

When you have to put your glasses on first to see if this is really happening to you 😍😂 pic.twitter.com/Bdc0nwJ27R — HereComesMarkHamill (@herecomeshamill) November 15, 2017

I think you made that dude in the front row's decade. — TJ Fixman (@TJFixman) November 15, 2017

Every single person in this video will remember this for the rest of their lives.

This is great. — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) November 15, 2017

Not going to lie, this would have been my reaction! pic.twitter.com/bAC8dD31S5 — 🍯Kat🌻 (@Ms_KatW) November 15, 2017

I can't stop looping it. — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) November 15, 2017