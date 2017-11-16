Mark Hamill Joins 'Star Wars' Fans At Disneyland, And They Totally Freak Out

“Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill delighted fans with a surprise appearance at Disneyland in California earlier this week.
The actor, who returns to the space opera franchise in the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” movie, stunned guests when he hopped on board the “Star Tours: The Adventure Continues” ride.
In video that Hamill shared to Twitter on Tuesday, a park staffer tells visitors how “the captain did mention something about a special passenger” joining them.
Hamill then strolls in, and everyone totally freaks out:
Hamill joined the guests for the ride before chatting with them and answering their Luke Skywalker-related questions. He tweeted that his “childhood dream of working Disneyland finally came true.”
The reaction on Twitter was strong:
“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opens in theaters on Dec. 15.
