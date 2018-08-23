“Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill is here to help President Donald Trump with his Twitter game. Well, kind of.
Trump sparked a bunch of amusing theories early Thursday with his middle-of-the-night “RIGGED WITCH HUNT” post:
But what struck Hamill was Trump’s use ― yet again ― of the phrase “witch hunt.” Here’s how many times he’s tweeted it in the last week alone:
So, Hamill shared a Twitter tip for the commander in chief:
“Why not just pin this tweet & save yourself a lot of time & trouble?” asked Hamill, who also captioned the post #TiredOfReruns.
The zing was well received by fans: