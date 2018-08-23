“Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill is here to help President Donald Trump with his Twitter game. Well, kind of.

Trump sparked a bunch of amusing theories early Thursday with his middle-of-the-night “RIGGED WITCH HUNT” post:

NO COLLUSION - RIGGED WITCH HUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

But what struck Hamill was Trump’s use ― yet again ― of the phrase “witch hunt.” Here’s how many times he’s tweeted it in the last week alone:

So, Hamill shared a Twitter tip for the commander in chief:

Why not just pin this tweet & save yourself a lot of time & trouble?#TiredOfReruns https://t.co/Zdfaz71EeG — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 23, 2018

The zing was well received by fans:

I think you're being a bit unfair... oh, wait... pic.twitter.com/AffRMrAOaV — Nikki Bellerby (@nikkibellerby) August 23, 2018

I'm still trying to figure out what a "collusion-rigged witch hunt" even is. — Jonathan Gradin (@JuDGe3690) August 23, 2018

He's like a broken record, always repeating himself 🙄 — Claudia (@Claudia__83) August 23, 2018