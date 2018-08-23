ENTERTAINMENT
08/23/2018 07:40 am ET

Mark Hamill Taunts Donald Trump With Genius Twitter Tip For His Tired Fingers

The "Star Wars" legend is here to help. Kind of.
headshot
By Lee Moran

“Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill is here to help President Donald Trump with his Twitter game. Well, kind of.

Trump sparked a bunch of amusing theories early Thursday with his middle-of-the-night “RIGGED WITCH HUNT” post:

But what struck Hamill was Trump’s use ― yet again ― of the phrase “witch hunt.” Here’s how many times he’s tweeted it in the last week alone:

Twitter

So, Hamill shared a Twitter tip for the commander in chief:

“Why not just pin this tweet & save yourself a lot of time & trouble?” asked Hamill, who also captioned the post #TiredOfReruns.

The zing was well received by fans:

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Twitter Star Wars Mark Hamill
Mark Hamill Taunts Donald Trump With Genius Twitter Tip For His Tired Fingers
CONVERSATIONS