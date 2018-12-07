Mark Harris, the Republican candidate in a disputed race for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District, said Friday that he would support a new election should allegations that his campaign benefited from election fraud be proved true.

In a video Harris released on Twitter Friday afternoon, the candidate acknowledges recent news reports detailing allegations of election fraud that may have favored his campaign.

“If this investigation finds proof of illegal activity on either side to such a level that it could have changed the outcome of the election, then I would wholeheartedly support a new election to ensure all voters have confidence in the results,” he said.

Harris, who is currently leading in his bid against Democrat Dan McCready by just 905 votes, demanded just last week that election officials certify the results of the election, which are now under question due to abnormalities in the absentee ballot pool.

Election officials are investigating why high percentages of absentee ballots were never mailed in ― specifically from counties that favored Democrats. Several North Carolinians claimed they were hired by McCrae Dowless, a campaign operative working for a contractor on behalf of Harris, to collect such ballots, an act that would violate state law.

In the video, Harris says he’ll cooperate with the investigation.

“I trust the process that’s underway, just as I’ve always trusted the decisions of the voters,” Harris said. “I trust that this investigation will be full and complete, examining any alleged irregularities that could have benefited either party — in this election or past election cycles.”

McCready withdrew his concession on Thursday and called on Harris to “tell us exactly what he knew and when he knew it.”