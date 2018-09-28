Mark Judge Went To His Lawyer’s Office Right When Senate Was Voting On Brett Kavanaugh

Gabriel Pogrund/The Washington Post via Getty Images Mark Judge has been hiding in Delaware to avoid the recent media frenzy.

WASHINGTON ― Mark Judge, the man who was said to be present when Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford, was in Washington, D.C., meeting with his lawyer Friday afternoon.

HuffPost confirmed that Judge arrived at the firm Cozen O’Connor around 1:30 p.m., just as the Senate Judiciary Committee was preparing to vote to advance Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation.

His lawyer, Barbara Van Gelder, also issued a statement Friday afternoon saying he was willing to cooperate with any law enforcement investigation, so long as it took place “confidentially.”

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday afternoon voted along party lines to send Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate, but Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) strongly implied that he would not support Kavanaugh unless the FBI first conducts an investigation in the next week.

On Friday afternoon, the committee said it would ask the White House to request a supplemental background check into Kavanaugh.

Blasey has alleged that Kavanaugh and Judge locked her in a room when they were all in high school. She said Kavanaugh pinned her to the bed and sexually assaulted her while Judge was present.

Democrats wanted Judge to testify before the committee, but Republicans refused to call him to do so. He has been hiding out in Bethany Beach, Delaware, away from the media scrutiny.