Mark Kelly: Trump Rolled Over For NRA, Did Nothing About Guns After Parkland

After yet another school shooting, this time killing ten in Santa Fe, the president “talked about how it’s been going on too long,” Kelly told Anderson Cooper on CNN. “I think we all know that,” he added.

Trump promised big changes after the Parkland shootings.

Trump “spoke very pointedly to a number of U.S. Senators and said that they were scared of the NRA and maybe he would have to be the person [to strengthn] background checks,” Kelly said. “That was Tuesday. By Thursday, he’d completely lost interest and about two months later he was the speaker at the NRA convention in Dallas.”

Cooper referred to a statistic reported Friday by The Washington Post that more people have been killed in U.S. schools this year than people serving in the military.

Kelly responded: “It’s ridiculous that these kids have to live in a country, these kids in Santa Fe or in Parkland or 22 other places around the country just this year alone, that they have to assume that kind of risk when they go to school.”

He added: “To see our elected leaders do nothing over and over again, it’s just an incredibly sad situation.”