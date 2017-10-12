Mark McCallum: Moving from just Surviving to Thriving

Mark McCallum is a writer, educator, and workshop leader who’s on a mission to move others from surviving in mediocrity to thriving in life. Mark’s work has been published in journals and international educational magazines, and he’s been leading transformational workshops and coaching sessions around the world for the past 20 years. His goal is to help others achieve a life where they feel connected to themselves and their partners, and enjoy a sense of accomplishment.

Mark’s motivation comes from his own personal journey. Fifteen years ago, he felt like he’d hit rock bottom when the scale tipped 300 pounds. Even his own mother didn’t even recognize him because he’d become so heavy and unhealthy.

He was all of the things he never wanted to be

– an angry, stressed out father and an unhappy, obese husband.

“I was so embarrassed by what I saw on the scale that I threw it in the garbage. I was humiliated by who I had become. I was ashamed of the man I was. I didn’t recognize myself anymore. I hated myself. But all of that was also the turning point for what I’ve created in my life today,” Mark recounts.

Today, Mark travels the globe and is engaged to a supportive and loving woman. He is reinventing his relationship with his two amazing children, is fitter and over 100 pounds lighter. He just completed his first half marathon and is training for another 21.1 kilometers, this time on the Great Wall of China in 2018. It’s a long way from where he was 15 years ago.

To reach this point, though, Mark had to put in a lot of hard work, practice extreme self-discipline and be humble in his expectations. He learned that big actions start with small steps.

This meant, for example, that as an absolute non-runner, he sweated and struggled through the Couch to 5K running app, ignoring the pains of his body - while simultaneously fighting his doubts and negative feelings.

“It was embarrassing, humiliating really,” says Mark,

“to start at such a beginners pace. But I wanted to run with my fiancée, so I just kept going.”

Mark also joined a beginner’s martial arts class, and refused to let his lack of skill stop him from showing up each week. Flash forward a few years, and while he still can’t beat Jason Bourne, he’s an accomplished martial-artist and an instructor-in-training for Filipino martial arts. “I felt like I’d always been told that I have to be nice and put everyone else first, even if that meant sacrificing my own happiness. Then one day, I decided to stop playing by the rules,” Mark says about his decision to make changes in his life.

“I didn’t want to just survive my life, I wanted to thrive.”

Most of us don’t know how to go after our goals. We’re not taught to thrive, we’re taught to survive. Play by the rules, do what you're told and keep yourself safe. This usually means living a life inside the walls of a pre-determined box.

But living a really big life – the kind that dreams are made of – isn’t possible if you’re only focused on surviving in someone else’s or an accidental version of your life.

In order to be successful, you need to drastically shift your mindset

and move beyond the limitations you've set for yourself.

"We spend so much time reacting to our environment and situations, responding with pre-set programming that we learned from parents, school, and by accident along the way.” says Mark.

The problem, though, is that we never learn how to seek what we want, or even know what we want. We haven’t been taught to take control over the direction of our individual lives. In fact, we’re discouraged from doing it. We’re told that chasing our dreams is risky, we’ll make mistakes, we’ll lose money or friends. But that’s the stuff that Mark says makes transformation possible.

Mark shares his process with his clients and readers worldwide. “It’s in those moments, when you’re inside the crucible, that you have a choice. You can grow, step up, and evolve. There’s no easy three-step formula that’s going to work for everyone. But there are tools that can be used again and again to varying effects and magnitudes.”

In speaking about the strategies he applies in his own life, Mark boils the sweat and tears down to three themes that he followed for years. Mark writes about these extensively in his other articles:

1. Make a choice

Is the place you ended up by accident where you really want to stay? Decide if you accept where you are or if you want to create something new.

2. Build a support network

If you want to make a change, you need a support system. Connect with others who will help you stay on track. Hire a coach, take a workshop or class. Seek out those who have done what you want to achieve. Join or create a group of people who want the same things as you in life, and who will support and push you.

3. Define achievable goals

Thriving takes a lot of calculated work, but start by taking one step today. One foot in front of the other. Maintain clarity about what you want to shift your perspective and priorities.