Mark Ruffalo Accidentally Streamed 'Thor: Ragnarok' From His Pants

On Tuesday’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” actor Mark Ruffalo recounted the story of how he accidentally streamed the first 10 minutes of his newest film “Thor: Ragnarok.”

Ruffalo, who plays the giant, green, indestructible Hulk, went on Instagram live before one of the film’s premieres, and when it was time to take his seat, he pushed the button on his phone to end the stream.

Or, at least, he thought he did. And he shoved the phone back in his pocket.

It turns out that the stream continued from within his pants, until eventually someone in the theater saw it and yelled at the actor to turn it off.

“People I haven’t seen since high school are texting me,” said Ruffalo. ”‘Turn off your phone, Marvel’s gonna fire you!’”