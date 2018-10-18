Mark Ruffalo Just Turned Paul Rudd Into A Hilarious Meme To Encourage Midterm Voting

Mark Ruffalo trolled fellow actor Paul Rudd for a worthwhile reason on Thursday.
Ruffalo shared a snap of the pair — complete with meme-worthy captions — to encourage people to vote in the November midterm elections:
“Sorry to meme you, Paul,” Ruffalo wrote on Twitter. “Unless you aren’t planning on voting. Then DM me, thanks.”
“We must get as many people to the polls as possible,” Ruffalo added.
Rudd hasn’t yet responded.
On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama delivered a similar message with a video in which he shot down common excuses people give for not voting: