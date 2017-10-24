Mark Wahlberg Prays God Will Forgive Him For This Movie Role

Mark Wahlberg repents for portraying a porn star in “Boogie Nights.”

Wahlberg, a devout Catholic, revealed on Friday that the 1997 movie in which he plays the character of Dirk Diggler was “up there at the top of the list” of film roles for which he’s prayed for forgiveness.

“I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past,” Wahlberg told a Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago-hosted youth event, per the Chicago Tribune.

During an appearance alongside Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, Wahlberg also opened up about his adolescent prison sentence for assault, which he described as “a big wake-up call.”

“I feel remorse when I’ve made mistakes,” Wahlberg reportedly told the audience. “If I could go back and change a lot of things that I did, I would. I look for ways to give back.”