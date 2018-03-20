Since this past Friday, we’ve been hit with revelation after revelation about Cambridge Analytica, the nebulous British firm accused of harvesting the Facebook data of over 50 million users and allegedly doubling as a bribery racket. Based on what one of the firm’s former employees told multiple news outlets, the company took advantage not just of Facebook’s data but of its aggressive disinterest in monitoring how third parties use that data. Even worse, Facebook found out that Cambridge Analytica had broken its rules a whole two years before the social media giant did anything about it.

So what’s up with you, Mark Zuckerberg?

Thus far, the Facebook CEO and founder has kept himself out of public view. He didn’t surface at Tuesday’s meeting for Facebook employees, at which they were finally able to ask a company lawyer questions about what the world has learned over the past four days. Neither has he made any sort of public statement, even as Congress has been demanding that he answer for his company’s behavior. So what has Mark Zuckerberg been doing all this time?

According to Facebook the company, Zuck’s been “working around the clock to get all the facts and take the appropriate action moving forward, because they understand the seriousness of this issue.” According to Facebook the website, however, he’s been busy smashing that “like” button.

Thanks to Facebook’s powerful public search features, we were able to see that Zuckerberg hit the like button on this Saturday morning post by Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek.

Facebook

As well as this post by early Facebook investor Don Graham.

Facebook

Then, on Monday, he engaged with some precious content once again.

Facebook

So what has Mark Zuckerberg been up to? As of right now, the only thing we know definitively is that he’s been scrolling through his feed, liking pics of places he’d rather be.

Do you know where Mark Zuckerberg is? Has he liked one of your posts? Mark, are you reading this? If any of the above apply to you, please do get in touch.