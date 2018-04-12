How Experts And One Congressman Reacted To 2 Days Of Mark Zuckerberg's Testimony

“I take two things from these hearings. First, this was the Big Bang of Silicon Valley politics, with a host of important issues coming to light that will be debated and worked through for years. Already the consequences are rolling through. To take one example, Facebook rolled out a new data targeting policy to advertisers as Zuckerberg was testifying. To take another, Federal Trade Commission nominee Rebecca Kelly Slaughter had a nominating hearing at the very same time as Zuckerberg’s appearance before the House. She will soon be one of five new nominees at the commission that regulates Facebook. She took multiple questions from Republican and Democratic senators on the Facebook data and monopoly problem, which is a signal that the Senate expects action from the FTC.

“Second, the problem with Facebook is its market power. The problem in a nutshell is that [it’s as if] Facebook owns the phone network, but listens to what everyone says and manipulates them based on what it hears to serve Facebook’s interest. Facebook has locked in two billion users into its essential communications services, along with millions of content producers. It uses this position to engage in surveillance and manipulation of the flow of information among these people and institutions. It then sells the ability to manipulate these people to advertisers and has built a host of tools to allow those advertisers to engage in discrimination on who sees their ads. Fundamentally, most of the harmful symptoms that emerge from Facebook ― from its rampant privacy violations to fomenting ethnic hatred and genocide to content discrimination ― are a function of its misuse of its market power over an essential communications service.

“There are a number of ways to make Facebook safe for democracy. But fundamentally, we must break the company’s power by splitting off its various social networks (Instagram, Whatsapp, Facebook), ending its ability to discriminate and spy on its users, and forcing competition into the market. U.S. Representative Kathy Castor (D-Fla.) summed up the two days of testimony best with her statement on the problem with Facebook. She said, ‘In the end, Americans do not like to be manipulated.’”