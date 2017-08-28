Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Announce Birth Of A Girl With Open Letter

On Monday, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced the birth of their second baby girl, August, born this month.
The two commemorated the joyous moment with a joint open letter that they posted on Facebook about childhood and innocence.
“When your sister was born, we wrote a letter about the world we hoped she and now you will grow up in ― a world with better education, fewer diseases, stronger communities, and greater equality,” the message reads. “We wrote that with all the advances in science and technology, your generation should live dramatically better lives than ours, and we have a responsibility to do our part to make that happen. Even though headlines often focus on what’s wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We’re optimists about your generation and the future.”
The couple announced they were expecting a little sister for 1-year-old daughter Max back in March with a Facebook post that also addressed their struggle with infertility.
In their most recent post, the parents added that they hope August will be able to enjoy her youth while she is young. “Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.”