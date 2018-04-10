Read Live Updates On Mark Zuckerberg's Senate Testimony

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg will answer questions from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday about Cambridge Analytica and security on the social network.
Zuckerberg met with lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Monday. The House Energy and Commerce Committee, which will question Zuckerberg on Wednesday, released his prepared testimony Monday, in which he admits Facebook “didn’t do enough to prevent” tools like Cambridge Analytica “from being used for harm.”
Read live updates on Zuckerberg’s Senate hearing below: