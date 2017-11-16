Marketing Maven Reegan Mair Shares Her Business Story, Her Passion For Helping Businesses and How She Defines Success

Q: Hi Reegan Mair! Thank you for sharing your entrepreneurial story with our readers today. You are the Founder of Wolff Street Digital and work with businesses on their branding and marketing campaigns. How do you differentiate yourself from others in your industry who offer similar services?

From the start of my business, I’ve made sure that I meet every single client in person. That connection is really important to us, and to our clients. We are very transparent about our process, and our clients are given a typed document outlining what we will be doing at every step along their campaign. We also religiously stick to deadlines; our contracts outline how long each stage of the project will take, and we virtually never deviate from that. Lastly, our pricing model is unique and makes it possible for smaller businesses to afford quality marketing, which people really appreciate.

Q: Your differentiating factors are powerful and definitely focused on providing an outstanding customer experience. What are 3 tips you can share with our readers as it relates to the marketing industry?

The best advice I can give about marketing is to be realistic about what you can and cannot take on. If you’re great at social media and have the time to do that, awesome – go for it. However, virtually no business owner is both an expert in their industry AND knowledgeable in all aspects of marketing. Know when it’s time to ask for help, and make sure you really do your research when deciding on a marketing firm.

Ask as many questions as you need, Google them, ask for examples of their past work, be rigorous. Your business is important, and marketing campaigns can be pricey. You want to make sure you’re making an investment in your future, not throwing money away.

Q: So true. Doing your research and knowing that you need to outsource some tasks in order to grow is so important. You have a very great work ethic. How do you personally define success? What does it mean to you?

Success has a different meaning for me than for a lot of my peers, and it is constantly shifting. I had a hard journey to where I am today, and experienced a lot of adversity. As someone who lived in chronic homelessness before I was 30 years old, when I first started my business I felt successful just for getting that first client. Then it was for being able to put food on the table - it kept growing and changing.

Success will probably never be something that I can measure in material belongings due to my background. As long as I am giving back to the community, helping small businesses with their branding and marketing, and doing the best that I can every day, I count myself as successful.

Q: You have come a long way and are the true embodiment of resiliency and bravery. How did you deal with push back from family or friends concerning your entrepreneurial pursuits?

I grew up with parents who both are very successful in traditional ways. I love them dearly, but they did not understand my entrepreneurial tendencies. I was actively discouraged from pursuing my dreams really all the way up to very recently, and it was through building a new support system that I was able to take the plunge. I owe a lot of my success to my fiancé, who is my biggest supporter, and believes in me probably more than I believe in myself. Finding people who can be positive about your goals is huge.

Q: Having a solid support system is important for those days when the going gets tough. I’m glad that your fiancé has been that solid rock for you. Can you share more about your company?

My company sits somewhere between a marketing firm and a creative firm. We approach every project with a branding mentality, and our first step is always a brand audit. There’s no use in wasting money marketing a flawed brand, which we learned early on. If your brand is on point, people will respond to it, so that’s our first priority, which is a unique model. We offer the full range of marketing services once your branding is clear and perfected, along with creative offerings like graphic design, interior design, and photography.