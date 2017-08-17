19 Tweets That Will Make Married People Say 'Yep, Exactly'

No matter how you define marriage, there are certain universal experiences that will sound familiar to husbands and wives across the board.
Below, 19 hilariously relatable tweets about married life.
1
me: honey you need to embrace your flaws— Grant Tanaka (@GrantTanaka) August 16, 2017
wife: ok [hugs me]
2
(car dealer)— Timmy™ (@TheTimmyToes) March 7, 2015
is the passenger seat also heated?
"Aww for ur wife?"
*imagines putting a fast food bag on warm seat after the drive-thru*
yes
3
*tosses bath towel on hotel floor*— Chad Read (@squirrel74wkgn) August 2, 2017
[text from wife at home]
"Pick that up."
4
Some things in life are inevitable. Birth. Death. My husband storing everything he owns in a massive pile next to his side of the bed.— Walking Outside (@WalkingOutside) August 2, 2017
5
*pours wife a glass of wine*— Josh (@iwearaonesie) July 9, 2017
- me, helping her make dinner
6
Every marriage goes from “I'd love to know what you're thinking” to “You don’t want to know what I’m thinking.” Don’t worry, that’s normal.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) August 13, 2017
7
Me: I had a dream that we got in a big fight.— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 12, 2017
Wife: Who won?
Me: Me.
Wife: Yup. Definitely a dream.
8
ME: Do you believe in ghosts?— Tommytoughstuff (@Tommytoughstuff) August 15, 2017
WIFE: Yes.
ME: A ghost just spent $600 on a new home surround sound system.
9
You know it's love when your husband checks the conditions of the port-a-pots for you before you go in.— 🐾Suds o' Bitches🐾 (@SudsBitches) August 2, 2017
10
I miss the days when my wife didn't even know what a farmhouse sink was.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) August 11, 2017
11
I asked my husband to put fresh towels in the guest bathroom, and he hung them tag side out, a suburban horror story.— Sara Says Stop (@PetrickSara) July 6, 2017
12
My wife hates snakes. But if they sold snakes at Target, we'd probably have a few snakes.— Abe Yospe (@Cheeseboy22) July 28, 2017
13
Forgot to use a coupon my wife gave me so now I have to hide it like it's a dead body.— mark (@TheCatWhisprer) July 22, 2017
14
me: Ow— Josh (@iwearaonesie) July 29, 2017
wife
me: Ow
wife
me: Ow
wife: The waitress said the plate was hot why the hell do you keep touching it?
15
Stop laughing at your phone. It's Annoying.— Jennifer Farrar (@jennfarrar7) August 6, 2017
-marriage
16
Not to brag but my wife bought toothpaste because she thought it was almost empty and I squeezed out paste for two more months.— Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) August 5, 2017
17
A fun thing to do at Home Depot is ride the flatbed like a scooter to get my husband back for acting up when we're at TJMaxx.— Domestic Goddess (@DomesticGoddss) April 28, 2017
18
Wife: *tells me to do the thing*— James Breakwell (@XplodingUnicorn) August 1, 2017
Me: You don’t have to keep reminding me. I’m not a child.
*forgets to do the thing*
19
Some couples sext when they're apart. I just sent my husband a picture of a weird looking mole on my boob.— Ashley Austrew (@ashleyaustrew) August 15, 2017