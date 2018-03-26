I’m Married To A Plastic Surgeon. This Is What It’s Like.

It’s funny, I get that question all the time. It’s like any profession: There are definite pros and cons.

For pros, I have access to beauty and health procedures anytime I’m interested. But I’m not the type of person that obsesses about it. I am aesthetically minded and try to do my best to maintain what I have. I don’t do everything. Phillip doesn’t always agree to my requests, either. That’s why I firmly believe he is truly an incredible artist as a surgeon. The body can only handle so much alterations before things start to look awkward and go wrong. He says he builds his reputation on the patients and procedures he turns down; choosing to do the right procedure on the right patient at the right time is really important.

As for cons, at first it bothered me that he saw beautiful naked women all day, but he has always been nothing but supportive and good to me. And I recognize that it’s part of the profession and there is no room for insecurity in a happy marriage.