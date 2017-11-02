'Marshall' : A Captivating Look at Thurgood Marshall's Career Before Appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court

The film “Marshall” is directed by Reginald Hudlin and stars Chadwick Boseman as the former Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. “Marshall” is both entertaining and relevant during this time in our history still plagued by racial tension and civil unrest.

Boseman delivers a stellar performance as Thurgood Marshall and has really mastered the art of character acting, having also portrayed Jackie Robinson, the first African-American to play in Major League Baseball, in the film “42” and playing James Brown “Godfather of Soul” in the movie “Get on Up.”

The cast of “Marshall” also includes Emmy winner Sterling K. Brown best known for his work on the highly acclaimed television series “This is Us” and for his role as attorney Christopher Darden in “American Crime Story.” Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” stars Josh Gad and Dan Stevens team up again for the film “Marshall” playing rivaling attorneys. Dan Stevens is also known for his work on the PBS series “Downton Abbey” and Josh Gad also portrayed the lovable snowman Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen.”

The “Marshall” cast also includes Kate Hudson, Jussie Smollett from the television series “Empire” portraying Langston Hughes, and TLC’s recording artist Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas playing the role of author Zora Neale Hurston best known for her novel “Their Eyes Were Watching God.” The film also includes a musical performance by Andra Day. Andra Day and Common collaborated together on the song “Stand Up for Something” which is featured in the movie.

The film focuses on Thurgood Marshall’s earlier career as an attorney for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). Thurgood Marshall became the first African-American Supreme Court Justice in 1967 and prior to joining the Supreme Court, Marshall appeared before the Supreme Court arguing the case of Brown vs. Board of Education which held that racial segregation in public education is a violation of the Equal Protection Clause.