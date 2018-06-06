White House Contractor Arrested On Attempted Murder Warrant

A private contractor working at the White House was arrested for an outstanding warrant linked to an attempted murder charge on Tuesday, according to the Secret Service.

The man, Martese Edwards, was arrested at a security checkpoint while he came into work, although it’s unclear what his job was. CNN reported that he was employed as a contractor for the National Security Council and that his badge only gave him access to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, but not the West Wing.

“Edwards was promptly arrested by Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers at a checkpoint outside of the White House complex when he was reporting to work as a contractor. Edwards was transported to MPD Second District for processing,” the Secret Service said in a statement provided to CBS News.

Edwards, 29, had a warrant issued for his arrest on May 17. The Secret Service did not say what charges he faces, although authorities told The Washington Post that a man with the same name was wanted for attempted first-degree murder.