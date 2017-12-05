Martha Stewart: I 'Don't Differentiate' Between Gay And Straight Weddings

She added, “You know, every wedding is special to me.”

These days, the New Jersey native can be seen hosting stylish soirees alongside rapper Snoop Dogg in VH1′s “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” where her list of guests has included queer personalities Ross Mathews and Laverne Cox, as well as allies like Kathy Griffin and Patti LaBelle.

She said hosting such diverse figures on her show wasn’t a conscious effort to appear inclusive, it “just sort of goes with the terrain.”

“I don’t care who the person is,” she said. “I care about what the person does, and how they do it.”

Later in the interview, Stewart opened up about her longtime friendship with Kevin Sharkey, who serves as senior vice president and executive editorial director of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.