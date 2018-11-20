Martha Stewart's First Uber Ride Is A Recipe For Disaster

Martha Stewart exclaimed that she took her “very first Uber!” on Monday.

And it all went downhill from there.

Dispatch from Martha Stewart’s very first Uber ride: pic.twitter.com/4tUwNRTgrM — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) November 19, 2018

The 77-year-old doyenne of domesticity wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that when she first ordered the “most expensive version” of Uber to pick her up in front of Tiffany’s in New York City, the car didn’t show up. Then a second Uber arrived 10 minutes later ― and parked half a crosstown block away. Not to mention that the car was facing in the wrong direction from her destination, seriously delaying her journey.

Then the kicker:

“On top of it all, the car was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!” Stewart posted, along with images of schmutz and water bottles on the floor.

Martha Stewart documenting her first Uber ride is the best thing on the internet today. pic.twitter.com/bcLH2Fknp8 — corey kindberg (@coreykindberg) November 19, 2018

Despite all that, Stewart said she wanted the ride-hailing service to succeed. Uber told NBC New York that it was disappointed to hear about her experience and had reached out to the cookbook author and lifestyle maven.

At least that’s a good thing.

Dictionary.com tried to get in the last word on the matter.