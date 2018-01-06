Martin Shkreli writes me a letter

By Sonia Chopra

Martin Shkreli, a former pharmaceutical executive was convicted in August 2017, of two counts of fraud and one count of conspiracy.

He had been free pending his sentencing his sentence on January 16, 2018. But a judge revoked his $5 million bail because of comments he made about Hilary Clinton on social media.

He has asked his Facebook followers to grab a hair from Clinton to check while on her book tour and he offered $5,000 as a reward. He later apologized, edited his post to say that it was a satire but the judge was not amused and deemed him to be a “real danger.”

Now, Shkreli is inmate #87850-053 at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center with a population of 2,000.

The facility may not have internet facilities for inmates but that doesn’t stop Shkreli from writing letters to reporters and fans.

This Huffington Post blogger wrote him a letter on December 20 and asked him a few questions. For example: Do you think you were treated fairly by the criminal justice system? Do you think if you had stayed low key, the judge and prosecutors would have gone easy on you? Even though, you were sometimes entertaining, do you regret your actions? If you could rewind time and do it all differently, would you?

In a one-page, handwritten page, Shkreli replied thanks Huffington Post for the “comments” and interests.” And added that the “questions are compelling’ and “would love to answer them” but he has “a low opinion of Huffington Post.”

Shkreli said he did not “trust that” my “editor would allow a positive or even a neutral story to appear on their site.”

He then expressed his bitterness for the media.

“I’m not sure I care for the media or publicity in general. I do my own thing on social media. Traditionally media is supposed to filter and amplify but lately it only seems to distort,” he wrote.

“This is why Facebook is worth $400B and HP sold for $300M. I can’t say I love making content for Facebook for free, but this is better than being misquoted.”

He ends the letter with “Anyway, sorry I could not help.”

Shkreli gained notoriety in 2015, when, as CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals, he raised the price of a drug used by AIDS patients from $13.50 to $750.

He became the hated “Pharma Bro” and his flamboyant personality and use of social media, made him a staple news item on all media outlets.

But his trial had nothing to do with raising the drug price. The Brooklyn jury convicted him of defrauding investors in his hedge fund but he argued that he actually made them money.

He is facing 20 years in prison but experts say he is unlikely to do any time as all his investors didn’t lose any money.

If you want to write Shkreli a letter, send it to:

Martin Shkreli

Inmate # 87850 -053

Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn

P.O. Box 329002