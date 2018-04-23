'Black Panther' Director Will Do Sequel When He's Ready, Says Marvel

“Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler will helm a sequel to one of Marvel’s most successful films when he’s good and ready, studio President Kevin Feige told Collider recently.

“We definitely want Ryan to come back and that’s actively being worked out right now,” Feige said. “When will it be? A lot of it will be when Ryan wants to and not rushing anything, but I think we have an idea of when it will be.”

Feige also said Marvel won’t be announcing any post-“Avengers 4” films anytime soon. That’s likely because “Avengers: Infinity War,” which opens this week, and the yet-untitled “Avengers 4,” set to hit theaters in May 2019, are predicted to dramatically alter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The title of “Avengers 4,” Feige has said, is itself a spoiler for the events in “Infinity War.”

As for that “Black Panther” sequel, we always knew it was coming, it’s just a matter of when. And Marvel certainly doesn’t want to mess with the recipe of talent that made it so profitable.