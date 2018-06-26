Nineteen films and a decade in, the mega-successful Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have yet to feature an explicitly LGBTQ character.

Sure, there have been hints, off-screen trysts and failed promises, but queer representation hasn’t exactly been, well, super, given the sheer number of characters who populate the films.

But all of that could be changing, according to Marvel president Kevin Feige, who confirmed in an interview with The Playlist this weekend that at least two LGBTQ characters are set to appear in future films.

When asked “When are we getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU?” Feige answered with a “Yes.”

Asked whether the character would be “someone we’ve seen yet,” Feige replied, “Both [characters] you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.”

The typically closemouthed Feige didn’t expand on his answer, but fans suspect he’s referring to Valkyrie, Tessa Thompson’s character from last year’s “Thor: Ragnarok.” Thompson has said the character is bisexual, although her sexuality was never directly referenced in the film.

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

The actress later revealed that a scene in which a woman was seen exiting Valkyrie’s room was excised from the final version.

“Ragnarok” director Taika Waititi also confirmed Thompson’s interpretation of the character, explaining that Valkyrie is “try-sexual” because “she’ll try it on with anyone.” He later said, “I think there is reference to that in the comic as well that Valkyrie is bi.”

Meanwhile, a queer romance almost made it into this year’s “Black Panther,” according to actress Florence Kasumba, who said she performed in a scene in which her character flirted with a female general played by Danai Gurira.

The debate about LGBTQ representation in the MCU arises more or less every time a new film debuts. “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” which hits theaters next month, is set in San Francisco, and has drawn some criticism for not featuring any queer characters given that city’s extensive LGBTQ history.