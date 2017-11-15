Marvin Ryan Successfully Transitions From Dancing To Acting

Marvin Ryan is succeeding on his quest to transition from dancing to acting. Growing up in Filipino family in the Washington, D.C. area, Ryan took up dancing later in life, but quickly made up for lost time with his natural ability and unique sense of rhythm. Beginning with street dancing in D.C., Ryan studied multiple styles and eventually majored in ballet at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia. After college, Ryan received a chance to dance on the Cheetah Girls tour. One opportunity led to another, and Ryan found himself as a dance captain for a young Justin Bieber. That one job gave Ryan the contacts and the self-confidence to pursue acting in Los Angeles.

After Ryan returned from dancing on the concert festival circuit, he stayed friends with one of the main stars of the Cheetah Girls, Kiely Williams, on social media. As Ryan continued racking up acting experience, Williams concurrently began producing more of her own content, and nine years later, she saw a national Totino’s Pizza Rolls commercial with Ryan in the principal role. She reached out to Ryan and offered him the role of Alex, an awkward dancing love interest, on the digital series, “Bad Sex w/Good People.” The episode is titled, “The Hump,” and premieres on the SceneGirls TV YouTube channel. “Alex is someone nice, but not someone you see a future with,” Ryan says, speaking of his character.

Because work begets work, Ryan also booked a role on another web-series called, “States of Horror,” where most of the action takes place from Ryan’s point of view. He was one of the on-screen leads, but because the of the particular POV the filmmakers wanted, Ryan was also directed to handle some of the camera work and be part of the creative crew.

With a soulful look, a dancers’ physique and discipline, and a stroke of good fortune — Ryan has already appeared on numerous TV shows including: “Baby Daddy,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Comedy Bang Bang,” and “School of Rock.” He’s most proud of his appearance on Nickelodeon’s show, “Game Shakers,” where they let him improvise his dialogue. The producers were so impressed with his work that that all of his improvised lines made it into the final cut of the episode.

Ryan admits that his dance background been a key factor in opening doors into the acting side of the entertainment industry. For example, he was hired on two shows as a principal dancer, but was upgraded to an acting role on set: "The Real O’ Neals" on ABC and the new Netflix Series, “Disjointed.” On the set of “The Real O Neals,” Ryan was upgraded to a love interest of the lead, and on the set of “Disjointed,” Ryan was instructed to sing a line of dialogue in the big musical opening. “It was so cool to see my name on the call sheet five lines down from Kathy Bates,” Ryan beams. “It reminds me that at any given moment, your life can change for the better.”

With his smoldering good looks, acting and dancing chops, and great attitude — Ryan is going places!