Mary And Joseph and Slouching Towards Birmingham

I know it might be a little early to start talking about the Christmas story, but the incarnation of God made known in the birth of Jesus is a special event. Therefore, it has been interesting, to say the least, to hear the Holy Family referenced during this Senatorial race in Alabama.

Recently, Jim Zeigler, the State Auditor for Alabama, commented regarding the age difference in the alleged behavior of a current Senatorial candidate and an adolescent girl as similar to Joseph and Mary.

I must admit that this is quite an Evil Knievel leap in exegesis. I don’t recall in the Biblical narrative that there was a great emphasis on the age difference between Mary and Joseph. Yes, Mary is referred to as being a Virgin, or a young girl. Joseph is referred to as being an honorable man ( Matthew 1: 18-23).

The fact that an elected official would use this text to propagandize and explain away distasteful predatory sexual behavior is repulsive. It’s an insult to Christianity, as well as to the voters of Alabama.

Zeigler’s comments are playing to a base that obviously will stay loyal to the Senatorial candidate. At the same time, however, the comments are not based in their understanding of the historical-critical contextual understanding of Holy Scripture, not to mention the fact that there is no shred of appreciation for cultural competence nor sensitivity.

These comments can give the impression to an uninformed public that Christians are imbeciles. This is particularly unfortunate in a time when we are seeing so many people who are not affiliated with any religious tradition.

David Von Drehle has observed:

“ Unless they hear otherwise, they may draw the conclusion that flamboyant radicals such as Roy Moore are the essence of Christian faith.

Despite our imperfections — “our manifold sins and wickedness,” to borrow from the Book of Common Prayer — we are better than that. We are a church for the likes of William Wilberforce and Martin Luther King Jr. A church for Michelangelo and J.S. Bach. A church for Anne Bradstreet, Flannery O’Connor and Annie Dillard. We are a church that builds great colleges and universities and hospitals. A church that ministers to gang members in East L.A., Ebola victims in West Africa and dying neighbors in places large and small around the world. “Christians: Our silence on Roy Moore isn't enough - The Washington...https://www.washingtonpost.com/.../christians-our-silence-on-roy-moore-isnt-enough/.../

William Butler Yeats’ poem as interpreted by Joni Mitchell comments:

Surely some revelation is at hand Surely it's the second coming And the wrath has finally taken form For what is this rough beast Its hour come at last Slouching towards Bethlehem to be born Slouching towards Bethlehem to be born.

( Slouching Towards Bethlehem )

This speaks to the truth of beauty being born out of a harsh rough world. Here the beauty of the Incarnation, of God becoming human in the person of Jesus, stands alone. The fact that Zeigler would hijack this belief and trade Slouching Towards Bethlehem for Slouching Towards Birmingham is nothing but tawdry, unbecoming and pandering to the lowest level of ignorance.

As a child in first grade when I sang “ Away In The Manger “ with the other students at my grade school Christmas Pageant, I wasn’t thinking about how to twist and distort a religious faith in order to defend alleged pedophilic behavior.

Christians and people of all faiths, who care about the distinct teachings of various religions, need to condemn, reject outright and wholesale this type of demagoguery. The previous Access Hollywood tapes and this type of pandering should be more than enough for everyone to say loud and clear.

“ Enough ! “