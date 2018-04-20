ENTERTAINMENT
That Time 'Great British Baking Show' Judge Mary Berry Got Arrested At An Airport

"Suddenly I was surrounded by uniformed people and my assistant and I were put in separate cells."
Airport sniffer dogs once mistook “The Great British Baking Show” judge Mary Berry’s flour for drugs, which earned her a spell inside a police cell.

The 83-year-old revealed the “alarming” encounter, which happened some 25 years ago, in an interview on “The Graham Norton Show,” set to be aired in the United Kingdom on Friday night.

Berry said she was “worried that there might be problems” with a trip to the U.S. to perform cookery demonstrations, so she “weighed out all the ingredients, flour, sugar, and put them all in little plastic bags” in advance, according to the Radio Times.

But when Berry arrived at the unnamed airport, she said, “the sniffer dogs made a beeline for me” and she was “surrounded by uniformed people” who arrested her and jailed her and her assistant “in separate cells.”

Mary Berry judged "The Great British Bake Off" with Paul Hollywood for seven series from 2010 to 2016.

“When I was asked if I was going to make money from the stuff, I said, ‘I do and my fee has already been agreed,’” Berry jokingly added.

Berry has been lovingly dubbed a “national treasure” in the U.K. following her role as a judge on “The Great British Bake Off.” The show in the U.S. is called “The Great British Baking Show” and airs on PBS

The show was broadcast on the BBC, with Mary Berry judging alongside baker Paul Hollywood, for seven series, from 2010 to 2016. Berry left her role when it moved to rival broadcaster Channel 4 in 2017. She’s now set to launch a new BBC series called “Britain’s Best Home Cook.”

