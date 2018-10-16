USA Gymnastics Head Out After Less Than A Week As Interim President

The day after her new role was announced, Bono came under fire for posting a photo on Twitter of her covering the Nike logo on her golf shoes. The photo suggested that Bono was protesting the sportswear company’s move to partner with Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL player who has kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Olympian Simone Biles called out Bono on Twitter, writing: “Mouth drop. Don’t worry, it’s not like we needed a smarter USA Gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything.” Bono since deleted the tweet and apologized. She specifically responded to the Kaepernick debacle, writing in her resignation: With respect to Mr. Kaepernick, he nationally exercised his first amendment right to kneel. I exercised mine: to mark over on my own golf shoes, the logo of the company sponsoring him for “believing in something even if it means sacrificing everything” — while at a tournament for families who have lost a member of the armed services (including my brother-in-law, a Navy SEAL) who literally “sacrificed everything.” I twas an emotional reaction to the sponsor’s use of that phrase that caused me to tweet, and I regret that at the time I didn’t better clarify my feelings. That one tweet has now been made the litmus test of my reputation over almost two decades of public service.

Bono’s resignation also comes in the wake of harsh criticism from multiple gymnasts who were sexually abused by Nassar, who’s currently serving a life sentence on child sexual abuse and child pornography charges.

Many Nassar survivors, including Olympian Aly Raisman, were upset with Bono’s appointment and pointed out that the former Republican congresswoman from California worked for Faegre Baker Daniels, which represented USA Gymnastics when investigations into Nassar began in 2015. Some Nassar survivors claimed Faegre Baker Daniels helped cover up Nassar’s abuse while the firm was employed by USA Gymnastics.

“My teammates and I reported Nassar’s abuse to USAG in 2015,” Raisman tweeted on Monday. “We now know USOC & lawyers at Faegre Baker Daniels (Mary Bono’s firm) were also told then, yet Nassar continued to abuse children for 13 months!? Why hire someone associated with the firm that helped cover up our abuse?” Kaylee Lorincz, another Nassar survivor, also criticized Bono’s appointment on Twitter, writing on Sunday: “You owe me an explanation of why you and your firm allowed Larry to abuse me in 2016 after you were well aware that he was abusing little girls.” Bono responded to the criticism of her work at the law firm specifically in her resignation statement. “I proudly stand behind my body of work at Faegre Baker Daniels,” she wrote. “And [I] appreciated how much the law firm supported my devoting considerable time to the cause of addiction prevention, treatment and recovery.”

Bono took over as interim president and CEO from Kerry Perry, who resigned in September after nine months in the role. Prior to Perry, Steve Penny had filled the role for over a decade until he was forced to resign last year following complaints that he was too slow to address the Nassar sexual abuse complaints.

This has been updated.