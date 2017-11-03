Researchers at Stanford University School of Medicine have discovered heterosexual people who smoked weed every day had sex 20 per cent more often than those who abstained.

The first ever population-level study of sex and marijuana use in the United States examined data from the National Survey of Family Growth, a regular survey sponsored by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Specifically, researchers looked at how often 50,000 heterosexual Americans aged 25 to 45 had sex (defined as sexual intercourse between a man and a woman) and how often they smoked cannabis during the previous month.

Almost 25 percent of men and 15 percent of women surveyed had used cannabis, and those who’d smoked more often had more sex. Women who didn’t use the plant at all had sex six times over four weeks, while women who toked every single day had it 7.1 times. For men, non-smokers had sex 5.6 times, while the male daily tokers got it on 6.9 times. In other words, an average of 20 per cent more often.

Interestingly one group, women who smoked once a week, had a massive 36 per cent more sex than women who didn’t smoke at all.

The trend was universal across all stoner demographics – no matter the age, race, education level, income, religion, health status, whether married or single, parents or not, Mary Jane’s presence had a positive effect.

The findings demolish previous medical assumptions that marijuana use impedes a healthy sex life.

The trend was also present after other drug use, such as cocaine or alcohol, had been accounted for, proving it’s not a simply a minority of hedonists doing lots of drugs and having more sex. Researchers found that on average, frequency of sex increased steadily alongside frequency of weed smoking.

While neither beer goggles nor water bongs are ever gonna close the orgasm gap - could a spliff a day keep bed death away?

This study doesn't provide a causal link - just smoking more weed won't get you laid more often - but Mary Jane has only just begun her kiss and tell.