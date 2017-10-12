Mary-Kate Olsen Wore Velcro Sneakers To A Gala, Because Of Course

Mary-Kate Olsen attended a Sotheby’s party and auction with her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, on Wednesday night. The designer stepped out in a long, black coat with lace trim and minimal makeup. But we haven’t mentioned the most important detail ...
She paired it all with white, Velcro Alexander McQueen sneakers that retail for $529.
The “Larry” platform leather sneakers have about a two-inch heel and come with three hook-and-loop fastens.
The shoes say “Alexander McQueen” on the shoe, just in case people mistake your sneakers for “regular” Velcro shoes that just anyone would wear:
Velcro did actually make an appearance on the runway earlier this year. If you’d like to try out some stylish Velcro shoes (something we never thought we’d be saying), we’ve rounded up a few pairs below:
1. Vans “Style 23” velcro shoes, $58
2. J Slides “Adelynn” platform sneaker, $79.99
3. Dr. Scholl’s “Wander Band” shoe, $49.99
