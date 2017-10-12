Mary-Kate Olsen Wore Velcro Sneakers To A Gala, Because Of Course

Mary-Kate Olsen attended a Sotheby’s party and auction with her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, on Wednesday night. The designer stepped out in a long, black coat with lace trim and minimal makeup. But we haven’t mentioned the most important detail ...

She paired it all with white, Velcro Alexander McQueen sneakers that retail for $529.

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy, attend the Take Home A Nude Art party and auction at Sotheby's on Oct. 11, 2017 in New York City.

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images A better look at those Velcro sneaks.

The “Larry” platform leather sneakers have about a two-inch heel and come with three hook-and-loop fastens.

The shoes say “Alexander McQueen” on the shoe, just in case people mistake your sneakers for “regular” Velcro shoes that just anyone would wear:

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen

Velcro did actually make an appearance on the runway earlier this year. If you’d like to try out some stylish Velcro shoes (something we never thought we’d be saying), we’ve rounded up a few pairs below:

1. Vans “Style 23” velcro shoes, $58

Vans/Asos

2. J Slides “Adelynn” platform sneaker, $79.99

DSW

Dr Scholls/Zappos

Tretorn/Zappos

5. Rebecca Minkoff “Becky” shoe, $104.99

Rebecca Minkoff/Zappos

6. Puma “Puma X Careaux” basket strap shoe, $62.99