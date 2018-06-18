Actress Mary McCormack Posts Video Of Her Husband's Tesla On Fire

Actress Mary McCormack posted a video on Twitter showing flames shooting out of her husband’s Tesla Model S car.

“Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over,” McCormack wrote of her husband, director Michael Morris. “And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him.”

“I meant it wasn’t a Tesla with auto pilot or whatever. It was a normal Tesla,” McCormack, who starred in “The West Wing,” wrote in a subsequent tweet.

@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo — Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018

A Tesla spokesperson said in a statement, “This is an extraordinarily unusual occurrence, and we are investigating the incident to find out what happened,” according to ET Canada.

“Our initial investigation shows that the cabin of the vehicle was totally unaffected by the fire due to our battery architecture, which is designed to protect the cabin in the very rare event that a battery fire occurs,” the statement said.

“While our customer had time to safely exit the car, we are working to understand the cause of the fire. We’re glad our customer is safe,” it continued.

Just recently, the company, founded by Elon Musk, had a promotion in which it handed out recreational flamethrowers.