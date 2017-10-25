Mary Patterson Broome on People Who Ask Her If She Needed to Quit Drinking

DOWNLOAD THIS EPISODE FROM ITUNES HERE

Today's episode features one of my very favorite people I know: comedian and writer Mary Patterson Broome.

In it, MP tells a story from our live storytelling show, Hammer(ed) Time, which takes place every other month in LA, has been an LA Weekly pick of the week and is being developed into a video series.

Her story is about something most people in recovery are all too familiar with: those friends from the drinking days who question whether or not she really needs to be sober.

When she's not entertaining the rest of us with tales of her former debauchery, MP is the Editor-in-Chief of AfterParty Magazine and RehabReviews and tours the country performing comedy. She has written for Women's Health and for AOL Originals’ Emmy-nominated Making a Scene with James Franco.

