Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein Starring Robert Fairchild Offers A Snow Day Special

Sometimes it’s Christmas inJanuary! Eve Wolf, Executive Artistic Director for the Ensemble for the Romantic Century, announced today that they are offering a Snow Day Special for the January 4th performance of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. All tickets are just $30.

Photo courtesy of Ensemble for the Romantic Century Cast members of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

The critically acclaimed off-Broadway show stars Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild (An American In Paris) and Paul Wesley (Vampire Diaries) and also includes Avey Noble, Krysty Swann, Mia Vallet, Peyton Lusk, Rocco Sisto and Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh. Directed by Donald T. Sanders, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is playing at The Pershing Square Signature Center through January 6th.

Fairchild, one of the world's preeminent ballet dancers, has originated roles choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, Justin Peck, Alexei Ratmansky and Michelle Dorrance. The former Principal Dancer at the New York City Ballet is not only starring as Frankenstein's monster he is making his debut as a choreographer. “What you see is the heart of the monster,” says Fairchild of his take on the monster in this riveting production.

These special tickets are only for the performance on January 4th. Visit RomanticCentury.org and use code MSFSNOW30. Or call (212) 279-4200 and mention code MSFSNOW30. Or visit Ticket Central, 416 West 42nd Street