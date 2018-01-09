Mary Shores: From Broken to Becoming A Boss

“Every word, action, and choice is either making a deeper connection to living a life in alignment with your dreams or it’s driving a disconnection, moving you further away from what you want.” -Mary Shores

My name is Mary Shores. I am a mother, author, speaker, and entrepreneur. I was the youngest woman in the United States to start a business in my industry at the young age of 24. I knew I wasn’t an employee. I knew I was a boss. Before I started my business, I had never even had a manager level job. I just knew what was and wasn’t right for me. I jumped into starting my business with very little specific knowledge about how to start and run a business and a lot of knowledge about how I wanted to run things and what I wanted my company to be.

Not always knowing the traditional way to do things has really been to my benefit because my ideas have never been boxed in and I didn’t have a frame of reference for the way things were supposed to be. What I did have was a goal and a talent for solving problems. I was always free to let my mind fill in the blanks as creatively as possible. This is why my business is like no other in my industry and I’ve been pushing the envelope since I started.

This same unconventional thinking is what has also lead to success as a mother, author, public speaker. My book, Conscious Communications is internationally known and has taken the coveted #1 spot on Amazon under communications and self-esteem, and sold out of its first print run in under a month. Through my book and public speaking, I teach individuals and businesses to fearlessly create their own realities, much like I did, by using scientific methods and practical personal development.

I would like to spotlight my book, Conscious Communications and my speaking. This book is amazing! It is a must read for everyone looking to change their lives, to do more, expand your thinking and your potential! It is available on Amazon!

Conscious Communications will awaken you to the ways your subconscious mind perpetuates dissatisfaction in your own life, and guide you to shift your thoughts, words, and actions to create the life you really want. Whether we realize it or not, the words we use dictate and control our lives. The persistent messages we repeat can frame our thoughts and trap us into a mind-set that is difficult to break. This mind-set often manifests itself with statements like “I can’t,” “I’m not good enough,” and “I’ll never find the [insert the blank] I want.” Many times, we don’t stop to consider the profound impact that these negative, limiting words have on our mentality, life choices, and the path of possibility that we manifest.

After gathering years of research and personal experience with how words affect individuals mentally and emotionally, I realized that there is a life-changing theme persistent throughout ancient traditions and spiritual foundations that is supported by scientific professionals. They all agree on one recurring truth: Words have the power to create and transform.

I took these discoveries and created easy-to-follow, step-by-step practices that can transform each area of your life. Conscious Communications is your guide to creating a life in alignment with your dreams and desires. With thoroughly tested exercises, research, advice, and personal stories, you will begin to experience the tremendous impact of words and how to utilize the right ones to unleash and unlock the power to create a new reality.

I am nationally sought after public speaker with many businesses and organizations in my credits, notably speaking at Lily Dale Assembly in New York, and the Hay House Writer’s Workshop in Orlando, FL. I have appeared internationally in magazines, on television shows, and on 100+ podcasts, including the Chicken Soup for The Soul Podcast, Lavendaire Lifestyle, and Positive Head. Like many to many young people I come from a broken home. I was out on my own at a young age and mother just after finishing high school. My daughter was born severely disabled and struggled through her first year of life before she tragically passed away due to the complications from her birth. After grieving my daughter, I somehow picked up most of the pieces of my life, found love and marriage, had two more children, the oldest of which was diagnosed with autism, and started my business. Years later I was left devastated again by the breakdown and eventual dissolution of my marriage. What I have been through in my life has completely ruined people. I don’t know if anyone would have blamed me if I crawled into a hole and never came out again. While there have been days and some months that I felt this way I’ve never completely given up. Through the amazing works of my idols like Louise Hay, Tony Robbins, and Panache Desai, I had learned that life could be what we make it and I was determined to create my own reality. I kept my business running and my children thriving through these troublesome times in my life and now I’m happy to say that both have grown into themselves (the boys don’t seem to stop growing.) I’ve turned my personal life around using the same exercises that I teach to other people and I’ve accomplished my dream of publishing a book at Hay House, the publishing house created by Louise Hay.