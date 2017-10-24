Maryland Addiction Recovery Center – Successfully Treating People with Alcohol and Drug Addiction

In 2016, more than 64,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. The number of drug related deaths has been continually climbing for the last decade- a fact that highlights America’s addiction epidemic. The rising number of people and families in desperate need of addiction treatment has led to some less than adequate treatment centers being run by people with no experience in or knowledge of behavioral science or addiction treatment. The profit-based approach of these centers has prevented thousands from receiving adequate care and has cast a shadow over legitimate participants in the addiction treatment industry. This, however, shouldn’t deter those with an addiction problem from seeking the help they need. Well established centers like Maryland Addiction Recovery Center are focused on one thing – helping people beat addiction.

MARC – A Leading Addiction Recovery Center in Maryland

Maryland Addiction Recovery Center is situated in Towson, Maryland. It has been providing a wide range of treatment services for years now.

The facility is focused solely on patients trying to overcome substance abuse. What makes Maryland Addiction Recovery Center different is the fact that they are dual-diagnosis capable, meaning that their staff is fully trained in treating those suffering from substance abuse with a co-occurrence of psychiatric illness, such as depression and anxiety. This exhaustive approach provides the best chance of giving people the tools and guidance they need to deal with their addictions successfully and minimizes the chance of relapse.

The professional staff of MARC aims to address the root of their patient’s addiction, not to mask its symptoms. This is very important because a large number of people addicted to alcohol and drugs tend to get back to their old habits after staying sober for a short period of time. By addressing the root of addiction, patients can better understand their behavior and what causes it, and learn tactics to overcome their urges to fall back into the trap of substance abuse.

MARC offers comprehensive addiction treatment solutions which include opiate detox, family counseling, interventions, life training skills, outpatient treatment, and individual counseling. Addiction is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive approach for the best results.

As a treatment center, MARC has a goal for every patient – to guide them through not only overcoming addiction but also going on to live happy, fulfilled lives. That means treating the physical components of addiction as well as the psychological aspects that drive so many to use drugs and alcohol in the first place.

Sam Bierman – A Leader with a Vision

The success of this facility is primarily based on the competent staff led by Sam Bierman, executive director and co-founder of MARC. He founded MARC with Zac Snitzer. Mr. Bierman is an Indiana University graduate with a Bachelors degree in business management. He was director of operations for a successful non-profit treatment center, Caron Renaissance, for five years before he decided to launch his own treatment center.