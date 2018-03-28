Maryland Democrats Went Too Far In Gerrymandering. The Supreme Court Appears Unsure What To Do About It.

WASHINGTON ― The Supreme Court seemed hesitant to move quickly to strike down a Maryland congressional district based on a novel legal theory that claims partisan gerrymandering can violate the First Amendment.

Oral arguments began Wednesday in the case that involved a challenge from Republican voters living in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. They claim that Democrats intentionally discriminated against them in 2011 based on their support for GOP candidates when they redrew the state’s congressional map and flipped their reliably Republican district to a Democratic one.

A majority of the justices on the court appeared to believe that what Maryland Democrats had done in 2011 was intentional and a problem. But the court has acknowledged that some partisanship in redistricting is acceptable ― it’s just never said how much is too much.

During oral arguments, the justices pressed Michael Kimberly, the lawyer representing the Republicans, on what kind of political consideration lawmakers could take into account when they were drawing districts.