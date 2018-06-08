Lottery Winner Picks Up Check In Emoji Wink Mask

A Jamaican woman who won $1 million in a lottery found a clever way to collect the loot while protecting her identity: by wearing an emoji wink mask.

The woman, N. Gray, won the jackpot last month when she randomly picked numbers a few hours before a regional Super Lotto draw, according to the Jamaica Observer.

When she decided to pick up her winnings earlier this week, Gray provided us high comedy while keeping a low profile by using the emoji mask to both celebrate her fortune and conceal her identity.

And just like that, N. Gray goes from being an ordinary Jamaican to a #SuperMillionaire. Congratulations from Supreme Ventures. pic.twitter.com/OUrOkEvanc — Supreme Ventures Ltd (@SVLGrp) June 5, 2018

It may seem like a good joke, but there was a serious reason for the mask. Lottery winners around the world have opted to hide their identities as they collect their winnings.

Crime rates in Jamaica, in particular, leave many residents fearing they’ll be targeted after winning large sums of money, according to the Jamaica Star.

“Unfortunately, Jamaica is not like other markets. In other markets, they don’t necessarily do it, but here I think they opt to do it to keep themselves safe,” Simone Clarke-Cooper, assistant vice-president of Group Corporate Communications at Supreme Ventures Limited, the company behind the Super Lotto, told the Star. “We are not going to tell them not to do that because their safety is of paramount importance to us as well.”

That’s why Gray isn’t revealing much about herself, but she did offer a peek behind the mask to the Jamaica Gleaner newspaper.