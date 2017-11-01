Master Meetings With Updated Tech

Meetings almost never go the way you expect them to. Either you get there and discover the WiFi is out and you have to spend the whole time trying to connect, or you end up talking about everything except what you intended to accomplish. Rarely do meetings happen on schedule while covering all the bases, and the average person wastes nearly 12 hours of their 40 hour work week preparing for and attending meetings. So how can we make meetings better and more productive?

The biggest pet peeves reported in meetings are:

Unnecessary meetings (76%)

Meetings go off topic (59%)

Repeating what was already said in the last meeting (58%)

Others taking calls instead of paying attention (51%)

Start with the basics. Outline meeting expectations ahead of time. Make sure everyone is on board. Encourage meeting attendees to get their coffee and donuts beforehand so people aren’t disrupting the meeting by trickling in late. Set expectations about what should happen in the meeting and what should not happen in the meeting so you don’t have people checking their email instead of paying attention.

But then go a step further. Do you really need to have meetings at all? There’s lots of collaborative software out there that can completely eliminate the need for status meetings. After all, most meetings are solely for the purpose of getting everyone on the same page anyway. Software that keeps track of where everyone is in their work flow can eliminate the need to check in with the team in person.

But you will likely still need to have meetings even if you are using the latest and greatest collaboration software. So how do you ensure that your meetings will be productive?

Meetings tech has come a long way since the dawn of the conference call. Now people can collaborate from all over the globe with video chatting, screen sharing, and smart board technology. You don’t even have to be in the same room anymore to collaborate.

There are still frustrations that come from long-distance collaborative efforts:

89% of collaborative workers experience frustration with communication

9% of collaborative workers always leave meetings knowing what to do

Performing a technology checkup will prevent many of the collaboration issues that keep team members from working together more effectively. Screen sharing takes minutes to set up and can eliminate many of the communication problems that workers face, and 79% of workers say they would be more willing to use it if it were easier to set up. Updating the tech in meeting rooms can also eliminate many of the sources of frustration that cause meetings to go off the rails. More than 80% of workers say that effective technology is crucial to being able to collaborate with their teams, and more than half say they just want technology that works at the push of a button.