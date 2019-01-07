Rapper Master P Blames Parents Of Alleged R. Kelly Victims But 'Ain't Judging' The Singer

Rapper Master P is the latest celebrity to speak out about the abuse allegations in the Lifetime docu-series “Surviving R. Kelly.”

While former R. Kelly collaborators John Legend and Chance the Rapper are speaking out against the singer, Master P said the parents of the alleged victims are the ones who deserve the blame.

“Nobody gonna play with my kids. Straight up,” the 1990s-era rapper said in a video clip from the show posted on Twitter by @HustleHeartedHQ. “You shouldn’t even been on TV if you’re a parent. You shouldn’t be on TV unless you’re on CNN from a jail cell.”

Although Kelly has been accused of sexual misconduct allegations since 1994, when he allegedly married R&B singer Aaliyah when she was 15 and he was 27, Master P doesn’t seem to care whether Kelly is guilty of abusing underage black girls.

“So I don’t know if R. Kelly did it or not,” Master P said. “That ain’t my business. I ain’t judging, but I’m just saying that parents shouldn’t have let it go that far.”

The complete video appears below.

HuffPost reached out to Master P but did not receive an immediate response.

Many people were offended by his comments ― and a little confused.

Never mind the rape, physical abuse or emotional abuse that took place. It’s the poor parenting that upsets him. Gotcha. Also how is he going to not judge R Kelly for abusing kids with one breath but judge the parents for not doing more with the second? 🤔 — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) January 7, 2019

Ok, even if that’s true, we should just ignore the girls suffering because they were parented badly? — ashley (@sunshinenroses7) January 7, 2019

Oh hell no! Those poor girls deserve so much better. Praying for all those girls/women who came forward and the ones that have yet to speak their truth 🙏🏼 #BlackGirlsMatter #MuteRKelly — 🌵 Roxanne 🌵 (@roxanne_miley) January 7, 2019

You’re “not judging” but you’re completely blaming the parents? Explain that. No better yet explain why you have an an opinion on the parents but not the pedophile? You’re classic..THIS is the Black America I’m ashamed of! — Mitzi (@SoeurDeQuatre) January 7, 2019